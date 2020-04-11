e-paper
Terrorists escape after gun battle in Kashmir's Kulgam

Terrorists escape after gun battle in Kashmir’s Kulgam

A spokesperson for the police said an operation was launched with the army and central armed police forces at Nandimarg in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Apr 11, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The gun battle in Kulgam was the fourth in Kashmir since a 21-day lockdown was clamped across the country on March 25 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The gun battle in Kulgam was the fourth in Kashmir since a 21-day lockdown was clamped across the country on March 25 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
         

Two to three terrorists escaped from the site of a gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the police said an operation was launched with the army and central armed police forces at Nandimarg in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“An exchange of fire took place immediately after the laying of a cordon around the target houses. It seems the militants ran away in the initial firing itself,” the spokesperson said,

“One PIKA LMG (light machine gun) and material for making IEDs (improvised explosive devices) was found in the house of one Aslam. Now, a tracker dog is being used for tracking down the escaped militants,” the spokesperson added.

The gun battle in Kulgam was the fourth in Kashmir since a 21-day lockdown was clamped across the country on March 25 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ten terrorists and five security personnel have been killed in different parts of the region in these gun battles.

Two days ago, police said they had killed a 23-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, who was active since 2018, in Sopore.

