Terrorists fire on cops in Srinagar, officer dies

An officer succumbed to his injuries that he sustained when terrorists attacked a police party in the Khanyar area of Old Srinagar city on Sunday.

Police said that Arshid Ahmad, a probationary sub-inspector, was fired upon by the militants.

Ahmad passed away at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Soura where he was rushed to following the attack.

"Around 1:35pm, terrorists fired upon a police naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI (probationary sub-inspector) Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar," an officer was earlier quoted as saying by PTI.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, he added.

(Further details awaited)