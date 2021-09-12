Home / India News / Terrorists fire on cops in Srinagar, officer dies
Security personnel stand guard in Kashmir. (Faisal Khan/AA/picture alliance)
Terrorists fire on cops in Srinagar, officer dies

Police said that Arshid Ahmad, a probationary sub-inspector, was fired upon by the militants.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 02:36 PM IST

An officer succumbed to his injuries that he sustained when terrorists attacked a police party in the Khanyar area of Old Srinagar city on Sunday.

Police said that Arshid Ahmad, a probationary sub-inspector, was fired upon by the militants. 

Ahmad passed away at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Soura where he was rushed to following the attack.

"Around 1:35pm, terrorists fired upon a police naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI (probationary sub-inspector) Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar," an officer was earlier quoted as saying by PTI.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, he added.

(Further details awaited)

 

terrorist attack srinagar
