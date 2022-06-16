Terrorists involved in J&K teacher’s killing neutralised in Kulgam: Police

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, according to the police. They were involved in the killing of government school teacher Rajini Bala.

The encounter started in the Mishipora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It was halted at night and resumed again on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that after an initial exchange of firing with security forces, the terrorists managed to move location within the general area of Mishipora, news agency PTI reported.

The spokesperson added the security forces maintained a cordon and continued the search operation which resulted in a fresh firefight on Thursday, leading to the killing of these two terrorists.

Terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter today were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala (in Gopalpora area of Kulgam on May 31): IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar



Rajini Bala, a teacher in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam, was killed outside the government high school in Gopalpora on May 31. Her death came amid a series of targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter today were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala,” Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir zone told ANI on Thursday.

A day earlier, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down in the Shopian district. They were identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, a resident of Braripora, and Tufail Nazir Ganie, a resident of Ramnagri, according to the police.

IGP Kumar said on Wednesday that Jan Mohammad Lone was involved in the killing of manager Vijay Kumar on June 2. He added Lone had earlier worked as an overground worker (OGW) for LeT district commander Adil Ramzan and had killed the bank manager on the latter's directions.