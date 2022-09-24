Two labourers from Bihar injured after terrorists open fire in J&K's Pulwama
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 08:48 PM IST
Police said the labourers have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
Terrorists fired upon and injured two labourers from Bihar at Kharpora Ratnipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
