Two labourers from Bihar injured after terrorists open fire in J&K's Pulwama

Terrorists fired upon and injured two labourers from Bihar at Kharpora Ratnipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said the labourers have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

