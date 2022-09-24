Home / India News / Two labourers from Bihar injured after terrorists open fire in J&K's Pulwama

Two labourers from Bihar injured after terrorists open fire in J&K's Pulwama

Updated on Sep 24, 2022 08:48 PM IST

Police said the labourers have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

ByHT News Desk

Terrorists fired upon and injured two labourers from Bihar at Kharpora Ratnipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
