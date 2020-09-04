Terrorists used ambulance to escape after Pandach attack in J-K: Police

india

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have solved Pandach militant attack case, in which two BSF jawans were killed by militants in May on the city outskirts and their weapons were snatched, with the arrest of five persons and seizure of two ambulances and 2 two- wheelers allegedly used to ferry attackers into Srinagar from south Kashmir.

Police spokesman said five uncategorized militants of ISJK, who helped in transporting, logistics, planning and executing the attack, have been arrested.

“During the investigation, four vehicles were seized, which includes two private ambulances functioning at SKIMS, a bike and a scooty,” he said, adding that the DGP has accorded approval for the seizure of the vehicles used in the attack. “

Giving further details, the spokesman said the ambulance JK01AD0915 was used to transport the militants from Bijbehara to Pandach, Srinagar.

“Bike no JK01AH2989 and Scooty no JK01V 8288 were used to carry out the attack and escape after the looting of weapons from the injured jawans. Ambulance JK01AF 9417 was used to transport the militants back to Bijbehara from Srinagar,” the spokesman said, adding that categorized militants of ISJK involved in the attack have also been neutralized in two separate encounters at Zadibal, Srinagar and Hatigam, Bijbehara and the looted weapons of BSF jawans were recovered from them.