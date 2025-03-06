Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tesla renting 4,000-sq ft space in BKC Complex for first showroom in India, to pay 35 lakhs monthly

PTI |
Mar 06, 2025 07:15 AM IST

The property on the ground floor is located very close to India’s first Apple Store, and has been leased from Univco Properties.

American EV maker Tesla has rented a 4,000-sq ft space in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district to house its maiden showroom in the country, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The launch of Tesla in India is a keenly awaited one(AFP FILE)
The launch of Tesla in India is a keenly awaited one(AFP FILE)

The company, promoted by billionaire Elon Musk, will be paying a rent of over 35 lakh per month for the space which comes with some parking lots as well, as per documents shared by CRE Matrix.

The launch of Tesla is a keenly awaited one and may well be a precursor to the pioneering auto company’s eventual plans to manufacture or assemble in India.

The lease for the space in Maker Maxity is for a period of five years and the monthly rental will go up to nearly 43 lakh a month with a 5 per cent rent escalation per year, as per the documents.

The property on the ground floor is located very close to India’s first Apple Store, and has been leased from Univco Properties.

A rental agreement was registered between Univco and one of Tesla’s arms having its offices in Pune on February 27.

The monthly rent per square feet works out to 881 at the starting rental, and a security deposit of 2.11 crore has been paid, the documents said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On