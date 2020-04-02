‘Test, trace, isolate and quarantine’: PM Modi’s message to states on tackling coronavirus crisis

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of various states over the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that coronavirus has “attacked our faith and belief and is threatening our way of life,” read a release by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi lauded the effort by the the state governments in tackling the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

“It is truly praiseworthy how all the States have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the focus for the coming weeks should be on “testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine”.

He said that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends and asked states to send suggestions for the same.

The meeting also saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.

This was Prime Minister’s second video conference with chief ministers on coronavirus. The first was on March 20.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the coronavirus situation in the state.

This comes as Covid-19 cases in the country jumped to 1,965 on Thursday. Of the current 1,965 coronavirus cases in the country, 1,764 are active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths.