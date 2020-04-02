e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers

PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers

The meeting also saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
*This comes as Covid-19 cases in the country jumped to 1,965 on Thursday. As many as 131 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the country in the last 12 hours(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with various Chief Ministers via video conferencing, on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

The meeting also saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.

This comes as Covid-19 cases in the country jumped to 1,965 on Thursday. As many as 131 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the country in the last 12 hours, the health ministry announced today. 

Of the current 1,965 Covid-19 cases in the country, 1,764 are active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a telephonic conversation on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister urged people to look at the Ayush Ministry protocol for strengthening the body’s immunity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi urged people to make the protocol a part of their lives and said good health was a harbinger of happiness and people should focus on being healthy. 

“Recently the Ayush Ministry came out with protocols that list out easily doable things that improve health as well as immunity. There are many things in the protocol that I myself have been diligently doing for years, such as drinking only hot water through the year,” Modi said.

“I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness,” he added.

