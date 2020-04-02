e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 cases nearly double in week, could hit 10,000 by end of 21-day lockdown

India’s Covid-19 cases nearly double in week, could hit 10,000 by end of 21-day lockdown

Last Thursday, Covid-19 cases in the country were under 700. This Thursday, the cases have nearly jumped to 2,000 with 1,965 patients.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Thursday, the country entered the ninth day of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.
On Thursday, the country entered the ninth day of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.(ANI)
         

Coronavirus cases in the country are on the rapid rise, showing no sign of abating. A look at the historical figures points to the fact that the cases have more than doubled in India in the past week.

Last Thursday, Covid-19 cases in the country were under 700. This Thursday, the cases have nearly jumped to 2,000 with 1,965 patients. The figure includes 1,764 active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths.

At this pace of increase in fresh coronavirus cases, the number of patients could go beyond 10,000 by the end of the 21-day lockdown, Hindustan Times’ business publication Mint reported.

It will be too early to predict whether the rate of the increase in coronavirus cases in the country will pace up or hit a plateau in days to come. The government is also trying to push the testing numbers which could further have an impact on the number of fresh cases.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times’s Amandeep Shukla, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan talked about ‘flattening the curve’ and said that it may take anywhere between 2 to 4 weeks to bend the curve.

“There have been only a few sporadic cases, which do not indicate a wider community-wide spread of infection at the national level,” the minister said.

India reported 437 new Covid-19 cases between March 31 and April 1. As many as 131 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the country in the last 12 hours, the health ministry announced today.

With a staggering 335 patients, Maharashtra leads the Covid-19 tally in the country followed by Kerala which has reported 265 cases so far as per the central government figures.

tags
top news
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news