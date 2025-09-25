Hyderabad, With the IMD forecasting heavy rain at isolated places in Telangana over the next two days, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked officials to be prepared to deal with the situation. T'gana CM asks officials to be prepared in view of heavy rain forecast over next two days

He instructed district Collectors to review the situation at regular intervals in the event of heavy rains.

The CM said those living in low-lying areas should be evacuated in advance and provided shelter in relief camps, an official release said.

Traffic should be halted on roads which are under flood waters and the safety of causeways should be examined if water levels rise, he said.

Reddy instructed the electricity department to take special measures for uninterrupted power supply along with the removal of dangling wires.

Appealing to people to not venture out of their houses during heavy rains, the chief minister asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency , State Disaster Response Force and other agencies to be prepared to deal with the situation in Hyderabad in the event of heavy rainfall.

The Met Centre of IMD here forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and other districts on August 26.

It said in a release that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Hyderabad and other districts on July 26, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

The Met Centre also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, and other districts on July 27.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on the same day, it added.

