T’gana govt announces drive to fill up 11,062 teacher vacancies

The Telangana government on Thursday announced a mega recruitment drive of filling up at least 11,062 vacancies of teacher posts in various government schools across the state. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy releases Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for filling up teaching posts in Hyderabad on Thursday (ANI)

The recruitment will be done through district selection committees (DSCs). A notification to this effect was released by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, along with state minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, government whip Beerla Ilaiah and senior officials of the education department at his residence.

According to the notification, recruitment will be made for the posts of school assistants, secondary grade teachers, language pundits, physical education teachers and special education teachers and school assistants in upper primary/secondary schools under the school education department and also under local bodies.

The fresh notification annuls a previous notification issued on September 6 last year for recruitment of 5,089 teacher posts through district selection committees (DSC-2023). The present notification includes additional posts of 4,957 teachers, besides 796 special education teachers at primary level and 220 special education teachers in upper primary and secondary schools in various government and local body schools in the state.

The education department officials said candidates who had applied in response to the DSC-2023 need not apply again as their applications would be automatically carried forward in the fresh notification.

The notification said the candidates can submit their applications in a prescribed format online which would be made available on the website (https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in) from March 4 to April 2 for recruitment to the notified posts. The information bulletin would be made available on the same website which could be downloaded free of cost from March 4.

The government has fixed ₹1,000 per post as fee to be paid towards application processing and written test, and candidates intending to apply for multiple posts should pay ₹1,000 separately for each post and submit separate applications for each of the post they were applying for.

The candidates should be in the age group of 18-46 years. However, there would be relaxation of age limit for certain categories of applicants. Accordingly, age for Telangana state government employees will be relaxed up to five years based on the length of the regular service and for ex-servicemen, the age relaxation would be for three years. The age relaxation will be five years for SC/ST/BC/EWS and 10 years in case of physically handicapped.

The written test will be conducted online in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy. The examination dates will be announced in due course, the notification said.