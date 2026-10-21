T'gana govt taking concrete measures to check narcotics, cybercrimes: CM

Highlighting the growing challenges of narcotics and others, Reddy said Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently appreciated the efforts of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement Force set up by the state government to check the supply of narcotics.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day Parade here, he also said all vacancies in the police department would be filled up by 2027.

Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government is taking concrete steps to check new challenges to policing, including narcotics and cybercrimes.

What does friendly policing mean in Telangana?

What does friendly policing mean in Telangana?

What technology can police use to prevent and investigate crimes?

What technology can police use to prevent and investigate crimes?

How is Telangana working to curb narcotics and drug abuse?

How is Telangana working to curb narcotics and drug abuse?

Observing that the fight against drug abuse is not the responsibility of the police alone, he said educational institutions, teachers and youth need to contribute to the effort.

Expressing concern over rising road accidents, the CM said the state government has set up the Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau to coordinate traffic management, highway patrolling, accident investigation, and road safety measures.

He said TG SAFE is taking tough measures against food adulteration. The government would intensify the efforts to ensure the quality of food is served in the hotels, he said.

Along with SHE teams working to ensure women's safety, the government also launched the 'Stand With Her' initiative to foster a greater sense of social responsibility in supporting women, the CM said.

'Spandana' set of 'Immediate Protection Teams' was another initiative enforced to provide instant help for women and children during emergencies, he added.

Talking about the concept of 'friendly policing', he asserted that policemen should be friendly towards those approaching them for help. Meanwhile, they should be tough against offenders involved in illegal encroachment of lands, food adulteration and drug supply, he said.

"Only when police act tough can crimes be controlled. So, take a vow today to be tough with criminals and be responsible towards common people," he added.

On the occasion, the CM announced increasing the ex-gratia for Home Guards who die in the line of duty to ₹10 lakh from ₹five lakh.

He stated that the government has already issued a notification to fill 5,000 vacancies in the police department.

The recruitment of 112 DSP posts is unprecedented in the history of Telangana state, he noted.

The government has appointed transgenders as traffic assistants as a measure to enhance their self-respect and dignity in society, the CM said.

Highlighting the police welfare measures initiated by the government, he said the ex-gratia amount has been increased to ₹one crore from ₹45 lakh for Head Constables and ASIs.

For Sub-Inspectors, the amount has been increased from ₹45 lakh to ₹1.25 crore, and for Inspectors, from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.25 crore.

The compensation for SP and IPS officers was enhanced to ₹two crore from ₹one crore.

Paying tributes to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, Reddy said the sacrifices of police martyrs Dev Singh, Pramod Kumar, and Gajula Soumya can never be forgotten.

DGP CV Anand said law and order improved and the state is marching on the path of progress due to the supreme sacrifices of police personnel in anti-Naxal operations.

He said the National Flag was hoisted in Karreguttalu in the Telangana-Chattisgarh border which was once a stronghold of the CPI .

Anand recalled that names of over 120 policemen were read out in the Police Commemoration Day event in 1997 during undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The 120 police personnel, most of them in Telangana, died in landmine blasts, attacks on police stations and personal attacks carried out by Maoists, he said.

Observing that it is not easy to work in the police department, he said many people travelled to different places. Government employees are also on leave during the Dussehra vacation. But, police personnel are on duty to ensure law and order.

Anand, who highlighted the police welfare measures initiated by the government like setting up a school for children of police, urged the chief minister to expedite the other welfare measures for police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.