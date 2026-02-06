The Telangana high court on Thursday upheld the recruitment of 563 candidates for the Group-I posts by Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and allowed the state government to proceed with their appointments in various top administrative posts, people familiar with the matter said. T’gana HC upholds hiring of 563 for Group-I TGPSC posts

A division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and justice G M Mohiuddin, set aside a previous single-judge order that had suspended the results for Group-I Mains examinations following allegations of malpractices in the evaluation of answer sheets.

The division bench delivered its judgement following arguments over a writ petition filed by the TGPSC and also a group of candidates who had qualified in the examination, challenging the single judge bench order of September 9, 2025.

The bench also dismissed a writ appeal filed by Eshwara Prasad Kandula and two others, who had sought a direction to re conduct the Group-I Mains examination. “There is nothing wrong in the recruitment process of the TGPSC and there is no evidence of any malpractices in the evaluation of answer sheets,” the chief justice bench said.

The Group-I posts include deputy collectors, revenue divisional officers, mandal revenue officers, mandal parishad development officers, deputy superintendents of police etc.

Around 30,000 candidates appeared in the Group-I Mains examinations held between October 21 and 27, 2024. The results were announced on March 10, 2025. The TGPSC had also released a general rankings list and a list of selected candidates on March 30, 2025.

Some of the candidates, who could not qualify the examinations moved the high court in September, alleging that there were large scale irregularities in the evaluation of Group-I Mains examination. On September 9, a single judge bench headed by justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao delivered his judgement cancelling the examinations.

“The judge struck down the general ranking list and also the final list of selected candidates. He directed that the TGPSC conduct a re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the candidates following the Supreme Court’s guidelines or conduct a fresh examination for Mains and complete the entire process within eight months,” senior high court advocate B Rachna Reddy, who argued for the petitioners.

The TGPSC and some of the selected candidates moved the division bench immediately and the bench stayed the operation of the single judge’s order and permitted the TGPSC to proceed with appointments to the vacant Group-I cadre posts, while clarifying that all such appointments would be subject to the final outcome of the writ appeals.

The matter had also reached the Supreme Court in October 2025, where similar appeals filed by the commission were considered. The apex court had requested the Telangana high court to accord priority to the matter and dispose of the appeals expeditiously.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court’s direction, the chief justice bench of the high court commenced “effective hearing” of the writ appeals on December 22, 2025, and concluded arguments by December 30, 2025. The verdict was pronounced on Thursday.