Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thane: Five booked for abducting, thrashing shopkeeper over loan dispute

PTI |
Mar 31, 2025 10:44 AM IST

Police said the victim had borrowed money from one of the accused, but was unable to repay the instalments regularly

A group of persons allegedly abducted a 38-year-old mobile phone repair shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district and beat him up following a loan dispute, police said on Monday.

The victim was beaten up with hockey sticks, belts and other objects and held captive for about four hours before being allowed to go, police said. (Representative image)(HT File)
The victim was beaten up with hockey sticks, belts and other objects and held captive for about four hours before being allowed to go, police said. (Representative image)(HT File)

The victim had borrowed money from one of the accused, but was unable to repay the instalments regularly.

On March 28, five persons allegedly abducted the victim from near his house at Ambivali in Kalyan town and forcibly took him on a motorbike to the lender's office at Bhoiwada in the town, an official from Bazarpeth police station said.

The victim was beaten up with hockey sticks, belts and other objects and held captive for about four hours before being allowed to go, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered on March 29 against the five accused under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 142 (wrongful confinement of a kidnapped person), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (criminal act done in furtherance of common intention).

The case was subsequently transferred to the Khadakpada police as the incident took place in their jurisdiction, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Thane: Five booked for abducting, thrashing shopkeeper over loan dispute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On