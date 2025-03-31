Thane: Five booked for abducting, thrashing shopkeeper over loan dispute

A group of persons allegedly abducted a 38-year-old mobile phone repair shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district and beat him up following a loan dispute, police said on Monday. The victim was beaten up with hockey sticks, belts and other objects and held captive for about four hours before being allowed to go, police said. (Representative image)(HT File)

The victim had borrowed money from one of the accused, but was unable to repay the instalments regularly.

On March 28, five persons allegedly abducted the victim from near his house at Ambivali in Kalyan town and forcibly took him on a motorbike to the lender's office at Bhoiwada in the town, an official from Bazarpeth police station said.

The victim was beaten up with hockey sticks, belts and other objects and held captive for about four hours before being allowed to go, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered on March 29 against the five accused under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 142 (wrongful confinement of a kidnapped person), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (criminal act done in furtherance of common intention).

The case was subsequently transferred to the Khadakpada police as the incident took place in their jurisdiction, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.