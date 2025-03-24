Thane govt official drowns at Raigad beach, accidental death report filed

A 37-year-old district administration employee of Maharashtra's Thane drowned during a picnic at a beach in Raigad on Sunday, March 24. Her colleagues promptly informed a rescue team on the beach, who helped her escape from the water and administered CPR to er. However, she passed away before reaching the hospital.(Representative image/ Pexel)

Pallavi Sarode, served as an assistant revenue officer and personal assistant to collector Ashok Shingare.

Also Read: Specially abled man drowns in water tank

As per a statement from her administration, Sarode went to Harihareshwar beach with her colleagues for a picnic, when she was swept away by strong waves leading to the unfortunate incident.

Her colleagues promptly informed a rescue team on the beach, who helped her escape from the water and administered CPR to er. However, she passed away before reaching the hospital.

Also Read: Property dispute: Family suspects foul play in 85-year-old man’s mysterious road accident

The PRO from the district collector's office, Manoj Sanap, told the Free Press Journal that an accidental death report had been filed at the police station

An Accidental Death Report was filed at the police station, as confirmed by Manoj Sanap, the PRO from the district collector’s office.

Pallavi, had started her career as a clerk in the Thane district administration and had worked her way up to become an assistant revenue officer by 2024. She is survived by her husband, mother-in-law and 13-year-old son.

Teenagers drown in Ulhas river

Just a day before, two teenagers also suffered a drowning by accident in the Ulhas river in Thane. They had also gone to the banks of the river for a picnic with friends on Saturday evening but were swept away while swimming.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Vivek Tiwari and 17-year-old Vinayak Shah, who lived in Hiranandani, Powai.

The Ambernath fire brigade had launched a search operation for the children, and managed to find their bodies after several hours.

both residents of Hiranandani, Powai. The Ambernath fire brigade launched a search operation and managed to retrieve their bodies after several hours.