Specially abled man drowns in water tank

ByAnamika Gharat
Nov 08, 2024 08:40 AM IST

A 24-year-old man drowned in a water tank at a Ghodbunder NGO facility. Police filed an Accidental Death Report and are investigating for negligence.

THANE: A 24-year-old specially abled man, who was studying and staying at a residential educational facility run by a NGO in Ghodbunder, allegedly drowned in the water tank of a row house on Wednesday evening. The Kasarvadavli police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are conducting further probe.

Specially abled man drowns in water tank

According to police officials, they received a call reporting that a man had been found in a water tank. Upon reaching the spot, they retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.

“The concerned NGO works for special children, providing both education and shelter. The boy died due to drowning, and we have registered an accidental death report. We are investigating to determine if any negligence was involved. Statements from the NGO authorities and residents are being recorded,” an officer of Kasarvadavli police station said.

The deceased’s parents live in Dombivli, and he had been living at the facility for the past two years.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
