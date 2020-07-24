e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Thane Police bust second racket of blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection

Thane Police bust second racket of blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection

The personnel of the food and drug administration (FDA) and Ulhasnagar Central police station, which comes under the jurisdiction of Thane commissionerate, jointly busted the racket and arrested a woman (50) on Thursday for selling the drug for Rs 40,000.

mumbai Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:03 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustan Times, Thane
On Wednesday, the Thane anti-extortion cell personnel had arrested five persons from Naupada on charges of selling Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs on the black market for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.
On Wednesday, the Thane anti-extortion cell personnel had arrested five persons from Naupada on charges of selling Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs on the black market for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Thane Police has busted a second racket of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, manufactured by biopharmaceutical firm, Gilead Sciences, found to be sold on the black market for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The personnel of the food and drug administration (FDA) and Ulhasnagar Central police station, which comes under the jurisdiction of Thane commissionerate, jointly busted the racket and arrested a woman (50) on Thursday for selling the drug for Rs 40,000.

Also read: New Covid-19 cases found at housing complexes in Maharashtra’s Thane

The accused has been identified as Niti Panjwani, a homemaker and a resident of Ulhasnagar, the police said.

However, the hunt is still on for the ring leader of the racket, they added.

On Wednesday, the Thane anti-extortion cell personnel had arrested five persons from Naupada on charges of selling Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs on the black market for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

tags
top news
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In