Thane Police bust second racket of blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection

mumbai

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:03 IST

Thane Police has busted a second racket of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, manufactured by biopharmaceutical firm, Gilead Sciences, found to be sold on the black market for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The personnel of the food and drug administration (FDA) and Ulhasnagar Central police station, which comes under the jurisdiction of Thane commissionerate, jointly busted the racket and arrested a woman (50) on Thursday for selling the drug for Rs 40,000.

The accused has been identified as Niti Panjwani, a homemaker and a resident of Ulhasnagar, the police said.

However, the hunt is still on for the ring leader of the racket, they added.

On Wednesday, the Thane anti-extortion cell personnel had arrested five persons from Naupada on charges of selling Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs on the black market for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.