‘Thank people for their hospitality’: PM Modi recalls his visit to Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to social media platform to share his experience of his visit to the Union territory of Lakshadweep. The prime minister had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹1,156 crore there.



“Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti,” he posted on X.



“I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep,” Modi added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the artistes in Lakshadweep capital Kavaratti.(X/Narendra Modi)

During his address to a public meeting in Kavaratti, the prime minister had accused the previous governments at the Centre of having neglected the development of border areas and islands.

“After independence, the only priority of governments that remained at the Centre for decades was the development of their own political parties. Far-off states, border areas or those in the middle of the ocean were not given any attention," he had said.



The development projects included the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection project, aimed at overcoming the challenge of slow internet speed on Lakshadweep. PM Modi had announced this project during his Independence Day speech way back in 2020.

PM interacted with govt schemes beneficiaries

The prime minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various central government schemes including Ayushman Bharat, PM-KISAN, PM-AWAS, and Kisan Credit Cards and recounted how their lives improved.

In a video shared by the BJP, an elderly person said, "I had chest pain and went to the mainland (Kerala) for treatment. I underwent two surgeries, costing around ₹1.85 lakh, which I received through the Ayushman Bharat card."

Another woman spoke about her health condition, saying private hospitals had demanded over ₹one lakh for her treatment. Thanks to the insurance scheme, she received treatment at Kalamassery Government Medical College in Kerala for just ₹8,000, which saved her life.