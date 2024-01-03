In Lakshadweep, PM Modi accuses previous Central govts of neglecting border areas, islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the previous governments at the Centre of neglecting the development of border areas and islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti.(X/BJP)

In an address at a function in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti, Modi pointed out that his government has given priority to the development of border areas, islands and coastal regions.

“After independence, the only priority of governments that remained at the Centre for decades was the development of their own political parties. Far-off states, border areas or those in the middle of the ocean were not given any attention,” the prime minister said.

He added: “Notably, in the last 10 years, our government has made border areas and areas at the edge of the sea its priority.”

Modi reached Lakshadweep on Tuesday and chaired a review meeting on aspects relating to Lakshadweep.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth ₹1,150 crore in the Union Territory.

These included the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection (KLI - SOFC) project. The initiative aims to overcome the challenge of slow internet speed on Lakshadweep Island. It was announced by the prime minister in his Independence Day speech in August 2020.

“In 2020, I gave you a guarantee that high-speed internet will be provided to you (people of Lakshadweep) within 1,000 days. Kochi-Lakshadweep submarine optical fibre project has been inaugurated today, and this will provide high-speed internet here,” Modi said.

He also launched the solar power plant at Kavaratti, the first-ever battery-backed solar power project in Lakshadweep.

“Our government is committed to sustainable development of Lakshadweep; the Solar Power Plant present here, which is based on the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), is one such example. Notably, this is Lakshadweep's first battery-backed Solar Project. This project will usher in lesser pollution and lesser impact on the ocean ecosystem of the State.”

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary health care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.