Tharoor writes to Kerala Guv; requests postponement of physical examinations

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday requested Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for postponement of all "physical conducted examinations" until such time as either COVID is past, or online examinations can be conducted.

In a tweet, Tharoor wrote, "I am pleased to say that I have had an excellent conversation with Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, who heard me out sympathetically and has promised to consider the matter in his capacity as Chancellor/Visitor of all state universities."

"Irresponsible to conduct physical exams now," he added.

In another tweet, the Congress leader attached a letter and wrote, "Following our conversation, and at his request, I have also sent him my own representation in writing so that it is a matter of official record."

Shashi Tharoor in his letter to the Governor, said, "I am writing to convey to you the desperate concern of students and parents about the fact that so many universities and colleges in Kerala are unwisely proceeding with examinations in crowded examination centres despite the mounting COVID pandemic."

"I am already the recipient of hundreds of representations from students of Kerala University, Kerala Technological University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, CUSAT, the Kerala University of Health Sciences, the College of Agriculture in Vellayani, and from LLb students who have to take examinations state-wide between tomorrow (Monday 19th) and April 28," he wrote.

Shashi Tharoor further added, "I implore you, as a chancellor/visitor of Kerala's universities, to take matters in hand and decree a postponement of all physical conducted examinations until such time as either COVID is past, or online examinations can be conducted."