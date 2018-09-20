The Chhattisgarh temple that opens for only 12 hours in a year

Located at Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, Mata Lingeshwara temple is unlike any other temple of the country. What makes this temple unique is the fact that it opens for devotees only for 12 hours in a year.

A large number of devotees from across the state throng to the shrine to take blessings of the deity. The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees have to crawl to enter the temple.

“We have heard a lot about the temple. So I came here to make a wish for my child,” said one of the devotees, Abhijeet Mehata Indoor.

The district administration also beefs up security arrangement in the area as the temple is located in the Maoist-affected area.

Sep 20, 2018