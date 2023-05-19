‘Bengal distributors being asked not to show The Kerala Story', claims film's director

‘The Kerala Story’ director Sudipto Sen has alleged that the film's distributors are receiving calls and being asked not to screen the film.



“We are in touch with our distributors in West Bengal. They are calling up our producer and exhibitors in Mumbai and saying they want to show the film but receive calls being asked not to show it. I don't know who are these people”, Sen said at an event.



Sen's remark comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government in the state, paving way for the controversial film to be screened in the theatres there.



ALSO READ: The Kerala Story producer urges Mamata Banerjee to watch film after SC lifts ban 'The Kerala Story' has emerged as the second highest grossing film of 2023.

The top court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said,"Bad films bomb at the box office... Moreover, the state is duty bound to maintain the law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)."

"Mr (Harish) Salve, on behalf of the film producer, submits that to set the controversy aside, the existing disclaimer shall add another disclaimer as decided by 5 pm on 20 May 2023. The disclaimer shall say- 1. There is no authentic data to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversion is 32000 or any other figure; 2. The film represents a fictionalised version," the bench ordered.



On May 8, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a ban on the film in Bengal. “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state”, she had said.



The film featuring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani delves into the alleged forcible conversion of girls into Islam and their recruitment by terror group Islamic State. The film has already earned more than ₹150 crore and emerged as the second highest grossing film of 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON