‘An eye-opener’ : Union minister Anurag Thakur backs ‘The Kerala Story’

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Friday slammed those opposing the film “The Kerala Story” and called the movie “an eye-opener.” Thakur said that “freedom of expression is very selective for such groups of selective outrage.” A banner from The Kerala Story’ film,(HT File Photo)

“This ecosystem reacts in a typical pattern whenever any film/research work brings out some chilling and untold stories like #TheKeralaStory. This chaotic ecosystem, which is so angry and desperate, tried to create similar narratives against ‘The Kashmir Files’ to hush up the genocide of Hindus by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in J&K”, he tweeted.

"Freedom of expression is very selective for such groups of selective outrage. ‘The Kerala Story’ is an eye-opener; it is time to save Kerala and our brothers and sisters from the monster of terrorism," the minister added.

The minister's reaction comes a day after Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote to him claiming that the film is based on “Islamophobic propaganda” and intends to malign the image of Kerala.

“The film claims to unearth the story of 32000 women who went missing from the state of Kerala. This claim is based on lies and extrapolations… I urge you to initiate and enquiry into the fallacious claims made through the movie. Makers should corroborate their narrate with facts before the movie is released…” he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Ballari, invoked the film. “'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala HC which is hearing the petitions against the film had refused to stay its release observing that the film is “inspired by true events.” “There is something called freedom of speech and expression. They have artistic freedom, we have to balance that also,” Live Law quoted Justice Nagaresh as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)