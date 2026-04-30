The legislative career of Assam Congress's Wazed Ali Choudhury | 5 facts

One of the key constituencies to watch out for in Assam is Birsing Jarua, where the Congress has fielded Wazed Ali Choudhury, a senior leader who has built a long-standing political base in the region. Assam Congress leader Wazed Ali Choudhary (X/@WazedAliINC)

A businessman by background, he has represented the Salmara South constituency across multiple terms and remains closely associated with local governance issues, particularly those affecting minority and riverine (char) areas in lower Assam.

In electoral terms, his career has seen both setbacks and comebacks within the same seat. He lost the Salmara South seat in 2011 to Abdur Rahman Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front, but returned in the 2016 Assembly elections, where he defeated Ajmal by a margin of 25,954 votes to regain the constituency. This continuity of contesting from the same seat, combined with direct electoral battles against strong regional opponents, has made Salmara South a key and closely watched constituency in Assam politics.

5 key facts about Wazed Ali Choudhary