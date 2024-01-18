The three challenges before INDIA bloc chairperson, Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, who was made president of the Congress party in 2022, was recently announced as the chairperson of the INDIA bloc — the group of 28 opposition parties. In a political career spanning over five decades, Kharge has won nine assembly and two Lok Sabha elections, losing for the first time only in 2019. He is still hailed as Solilada Sardara (undefeated chieftain) by the Karnataka public. Now entrusted with the task of not only revitalising the grand old party but also ensuring a smooth and effective functioning of the opposition alliance, 81-year-old Kharge faces a formidable challenge.

Pitched by Mamata Banerjee as a prime ministerial candidate, the Dalit leader is the first non-Gandhi to lead the main opposition party for the first time in 25 years. HT takes a look at the challenges in store for him this election season:

Leadership dynamics

His predecessor Rahul Gandhi’s resignation in 2019 created a leadership vacuum and Sonia Gandhi assumed the role that Kharge stepped into in 2022. Kharge became the boss, but Rahul Gandhi also plays a significant role as part of the Congress Working Committee — he is often consulted for all major decisions. In fact, last weekend, this came to the fore when Kharge's name was recommended for chairperson of the INDIA bloc, the veteran leader immediately said that Rahul Gandhi should take that position. Gandhi lobbed it back to Kharge.

Political scientist Zoya Hasan feels that this doesn't have to be a disadvantage. "Rahul Gandhi's ideological position stands out prominently as a counterforce surpassing others in the opposition. Kharge acknowledges his primacy in the Congress. But that hasn’t weakened his authority. He’s not constrained by the presence of Gandhi. His sharp speech in Manipur while flagging off the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is a testament to his strength, and his non-Gandhi status appears to afford him a certain space and bandwidth to critique the ruling party frontally,” she said. Kharge had made a pointed reference to the prime minister Narendra Modi while flagging off the yatra at the start of the week.

According to her, a notable challenge lies in “navigating the significant influence of the Gandhis, particularly Rahul Gandhi, who has emerged as a mass leader, and exerting his authority as Congress president. Kharge has deftly managed this balancing act, asserting himself while allowing ample space to Rahul Gandhi. His political acumen, extensive experience, education, multilingual proficiency, and communication skills further contribute to his effectiveness in navigating these complexities.”

Ideological challenges

The second challenge for Kharge is to help his party and the INDIA bloc establish what it stands for. In contrast to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which adheres to a right-wing Hindutva ideology, INDIA encompasses parties with ideological positions spanning from the left to centre, resulting in a range of perspectives. While there is consensus among most partners on a demand for a caste census, it may not be adequate for ensuring electoral success. The Congress' freebie policy has also not proven to be advantageous in recent polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh—the Hindi belt.

A pivotal ideological challenge emerges in the context of the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple on January 22nd — an event being celebrated as a festival in the country. The Congress party has officially stated that Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have “politely declined” the invitation to participate in the consecration event. They allege that the Ayodhya Temple has been transformed into a "political project" by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Congress further contends that the advancement of the consecration event is a strategic move for "electoral gain" in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha polls. CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury also declined the invite and the party stated that it believes “religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain.” Mamata Banerjee’s TMC will be holding an “interfaith rally” on the same day as the consecration. Though these moves may be perceived as being anti-Hindu.

Hasan said, “Congress is attempting to put forward a counter-narrative. Not going for the Ayodhya temple inauguration signals an ideological stand against the politicisation of religion. Most Congress leaders have said they are not against religion but against using it for electoral gain. That's a counter-narrative which is not negative but is making a distinction between private religion and public religion which is important for a secular state.”

CPR fellow Rahul Verma said, “Kharge has to come up with a vision of this alliance and why they are contesting as a bloc. So far, we have seen elements of it but not a full-blown narrative of why India needed this alliance. “

Adding complexity to the situation is veteran politician Sharad Pawar’s closeness to billion-dollar industrialist Gautam Adani. Pawar dismissed the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe based on the Hindenburg report, and suggested that the report may be “motivated.” The Congress has been aggressively targeting the government on this issue. Pawar was invited to Adani's plant inauguration last September, raising eyebrows. The party clarified that its alliance and the invitation were distinct matters. Meanwhile, West Bengal and Bihar — both of whose ruling parties are part of INDIA — have Adani projects lined up/currently ongoing such as Bengal’s deep-sea port at Tajpur in East Midnapore district and an MoU signed between Bihar government and Adani of ₹8,700 crore investments in the state.

“Kharge has to keep the interest of the Congress party along with the interest of the allies because Congress is in a decline mode and they wouldn't want to give too much space in terms of seats where their revival post-2024 elections becomes harder,” Verma said.

Thus, Kharge along with the other opposition leaders has to take a call on what they stand for, other than being against Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Cadre commitment

Finally, the significance of coordination among workers from allied parties cannot be overstated, especially for parties with robust cadres who have previously campaigned against each other. Convincing them to collaborate with equal enthusiasm for the allies, or at least refrain from opposing them, poses a challenge.

Verma said the Congress must ensure sustained cooperation of its allied partners during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra. The “hot and cold dynamics” observed among the allies after the initial round of discussions last year highlight the potential for disagreements during subsequent election phases, he said. Congress must refrain from disregarding the perspectives of its allied partners, he said.

Historically, alliances have faced internal contradictions leading to their dissolution, as observed in cases like the Janata Party in 1979 and the United Front in 1977. Kharge now bears the responsibility of ensuring that the INDIA bloc avoids a similar fate. The Congress has long grappled with the issue of prominent leaders leaving the party, with Maharashtra’s Milind Deora being the latest example. This not only highlights internal rifts but also the challenge of cadre management—a skill in which the BJP has demonstrated proficiency through its micro-level booth management policy, exemplified by recent success in Rajasthan.

The other challenge before the INDIA bloc is to ensure cadres campaign for parties that have traditionally been their rivals. Notably, AAP's Punjab unit has already stated its reluctance to ally with the Congress in the state. However, if seat-sharing negotiations result in the Congress securing seats in Punjab, the critical question arises: Will the cadres be willing to actively campaign for the Congress in those constituencies?

Meticulous planning is essential and the focus should be on strategically allocating resources to constituencies where the party is competitive and stands a good chance of winning, Verma said. Kharge will have to manage the various interests in the face of a lack of feedback mechanisms and friction between the allies.