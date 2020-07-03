‘The tiger is alive’: Scindia warns on personal attacks

india

Bhopal: Rajya Sabha member and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday criticised Congress leaders for their repeated attacks on him and alleged widespread corruption in the previous Kamal Nath-led administration in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia was addressing BJP workers in a party membership programme at the state BJP office in Bhopal after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet expansion.

“Congress leaders have been levelling charges against me for 90 days but I didn’t say anything. Today, I wish to tell people that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial colleagues, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and lakhs of BJP workers were in service of people, the Congress leaders were only hurling accusations while confined in air-conditioned rooms. These leaders are not concerned about Madhya Pradesh and its 7.5 crore people but their own business,” he said.

“I wish to tell both of them. Kamal Nath ji and Digvijaya Singh ji. Please listen both of you - Tiger ab zinda hai [the tiger is alive],” he added, referring to a line from a popular Bollywood movie.

“Congress government was running like this -- someone was installed (to run the government) but the key was held by someone else. There was rampant corruption. Our 22 MLAs sacrificed their position to check corruption in the government.”

Scindia and 22 MLAs allied with him quit the Congress in mid-March. By the end of the month the Congress government fell, and was replaced by a BJP one.

“Service to people can be rendered with the feeling of service only. It can’t be done merely through speeches. But the Congress government lacked this feeling. The Congress was hurling accusations for a long time but now we will give a befitting reply to it. Ninety days have passed. Now, it’s the time of war,” Scindia said.