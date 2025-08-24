‘There are people who like…’: Ajit Pawar on Opposition's criticism of India-Pak cricket match

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday responded to Opposition's criticism over the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking to reporters, the NCP leader said that instead of addressing pressing concerns such as crop losses caused by heavy rains or worsening traffic congestion, some leaders were choosing to raise “non-issues” like the cricket fixture. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said some Opposition leaders were raising “non-issues” such as the cricket match.(PTI)

“Today, there are some vital issues like heavy rainfall, crop damage and traffic congestion. However, members from the Opposition chose to speak on non-issues such as the India-Pakistan match,” Pawar told reporters.

“In this matter, both kinds of interpretations can be made. There is a section that believes these things should not be linked with sports... Then there is a section of people who believe that we should have no relations with Pakistan, neither in trade nor in sports. But on the other hand, there is also a section of people who love sports. When there is an India-Pakistan match, everyone sets aside everything to watch it. That is why whenever such matters arise, there are always two sides to them,” he added.

Pawar further dismissed allegations of vote rigging. “Some people shared the data with the Opposition and later admitted that it was wrong information. The Opposition is trying to set a fake narrative but it will not succeed,” he said.

He was responding to criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who had questioned the Union government’s decision to allow the Indian team to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, the 17th edition of the tournament, is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28.

Opposition leaders criticise BCCI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday criticised the Union government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for permitting the Indian team to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Referring to recent demonstrations, he said that it was commendable that “people hit the streets in their thousands for the protection of elephants, dogs and pigeons.”

“There should be humanity. But where is your humanity when our civilians are killed in Pahalgam, when our soldiers are killed? Our defence minister said that Operation Sindoor is still on. The prime minister said blood and water cannot flow together,” he said.

“How do you (then) give permission to play a cricket match with Pakistan,” Thackeray questioned. India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup, which will begin in the UAE on 9 September, with the high-profile encounter scheduled in Dubai on 14 September.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also accused the BCCI of promoting “fake nationalism” by arranging a fixture with Pakistan amid heightened tensions.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the BCCI for naming India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 — which includes a match against Pakistan — despite Islamabad’s withdrawal from the forthcoming Hockey Asia Cup hosted by India.

Joining the criticism, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said on Tuesday that the BCCI should not focus solely on financial gains but also consider “the sentiments of the Indian people.”