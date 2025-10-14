We must recognise that there is no single model of transition. Each country’s pathway will be determined by its stage of development, national priorities, and availability of resources, union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday at the pre-cop30 meeting in Brasilia. There is no single model of energy transition, it should be non-prescriptive: Yadav

“To deliver real outcomes, just transitions must be action-oriented,

inclusive, and respectful of national sovereignty. We need to continue engagement from all stakeholders to ensure that just transitions don’t just remain empty words, but enable effective

international cooperation to deliver justice on the ground. For this,

suitable institutional arrangements should be considered,” Yadav said.

He suggested the possibility of establishing a Just Transitions Technical Assistance Network. “Such a network can serve as a collaborative forum where Parties collectively identify

solutions, share experiences, and advance a shared understanding of

just transitions that reflects diverse priorities and concerns,” he said. At this stage, as we build this common understanding, a network like this would provide a platform for non-prescriptive, non-punitive engagement, enabling continuous dialogue beyond COP30, Yadav said.

“India stands ready to engage constructively with all Parties to ensure

that the Just Transition Work Programme truly serves the objectives

of the Convention and its Paris Agreement,” he added.

The Just transition is not the energy transition. It is about moving from poverty to prosperity, from energy scarcity to energy security, and from climate vulnerability to climate resilience, Yadav said.

“It is with this understanding; I would like to highlight a few aspects.

We think that these are essential to have meaningful outcomes at

COP 30 on Just Transition. In this spirit, the Work Programme must encompass the entire

economy, including efforts to enhance livelihoods, build resilience,

diversify industries, and ensure social protection for affected

Communities,” Yadav added emphasising that India will not agree to a prescriptive approach.

“We must make sure that transitions create jobs, skills, industries, and

opportunities and not the new forms of inequality.We must protect communities, workers, and vulnerable groups, and ensure that every action taken in the name of climate ambition

strengthens human well-being and global solidarity,” he said.