There is no single model of energy transition, it should be non-prescriptive: Yadav
Environment minister emphasized that just transitions must be inclusive and respect national sovereignty, advocating for a collaborative assistance network.
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:21 AM IST
By Jayashrree Nandi, New Delhi
We must recognise that there is no single model of transition. Each country’s pathway will be determined by its stage of development, national priorities, and availability of resources, union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday at the pre-cop30 meeting in Brasilia.
“To deliver real outcomes, just transitions must be action-oriented,
inclusive, and respectful of national sovereignty. We need to continue engagement from all stakeholders to ensure that just transitions don’t just remain empty words, but enable effective
international cooperation to deliver justice on the ground. For this,
suitable institutional arrangements should be considered,” Yadav said.
He suggested the possibility of establishing a Just Transitions Technical Assistance Network. “Such a network can serve as a collaborative forum where Parties collectively identify
solutions, share experiences, and advance a shared understanding of
just transitions that reflects diverse priorities and concerns,” he said. At this stage, as we build this common understanding, a network like this would provide a platform for non-prescriptive, non-punitive engagement, enabling continuous dialogue beyond COP30, Yadav said.
“India stands ready to engage constructively with all Parties to ensure
that the Just Transition Work Programme truly serves the objectives
of the Convention and its Paris Agreement,” he added.
The Just transition is not the energy transition. It is about moving from poverty to prosperity, from energy scarcity to energy security, and from climate vulnerability to climate resilience, Yadav said.
“It is with this understanding; I would like to highlight a few aspects.
We think that these are essential to have meaningful outcomes at
COP 30 on Just Transition. In this spirit, the Work Programme must encompass the entire
economy, including efforts to enhance livelihoods, build resilience,
diversify industries, and ensure social protection for affected
Communities,” Yadav added emphasising that India will not agree to a prescriptive approach.
“We must make sure that transitions create jobs, skills, industries, and
opportunities and not the new forms of inequality.We must protect communities, workers, and vulnerable groups, and ensure that every action taken in the name of climate ambition
strengthens human well-being and global solidarity,” he said.