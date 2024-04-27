 ‘There was a joke…’: US envoy Garcetti on Indian-origin CEOs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘There was a joke…’: US envoy Garcetti on Indian-origin CEOs

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 27, 2024 12:32 PM IST

“More than 1 in 10 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are now Indian immigrants who studied in the US,” ambassador Eric Garcetti said.

Hailing Indian immigrants to the United States, Eric Garcetti, the USA's envoy to India, joked that one cannot become a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in America, unless they are from India.

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti addresses the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, North India Council, Conference on "Strengthening Indo - US Relatioship in Amritkal-Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in Delhi (ANI)
US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti addresses the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, North India Council, Conference on "Strengthening Indo - US Relatioship in Amritkal-Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in Delhi (ANI)

“The old joke was that you could not become a CEO in the US if you are Indian. Now, the joke is that you cannot become a CEO in America, if you are not Indian, whether it is Google, Microsoft or Starbucks. People have come and made a big difference,” Garcetti told news agency ANI.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Snowflake's Sridhar Ramaswamy latest Indian-origin CEO. Who are others?

Google's chief executive is Sundar Pichai, who was born in Madurai, while Satya Nadella, his Microsoft counterpart, was born in Hyderabad. Pune is the place of birth of Starbucks' Laxman Narasimhan.

Meanwhile Garcetti, his country's representative in New Delhi since March last year, also pointed to how approximately 10% of those heading Fortune 500 companies, came to the States from India.

“The successes have happened. More than 1 in 10 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are now Indian immigrants who studied in the US,” the former mayor of Los Angeles said.

Also Read: Sundar Pichai on completing 20 years at Google

According to an October 2023 report, American citizens who consider their racial origin solely as Indian, grew more than 50% to nearly 4.4 million (44 lakh) from 2010 to 2020, making them the largest group of Asian-Americans, surpassing the Chinese. The United States has a population of around 330 million or 33 crore.

‘Indian students safe in US’

Separately, speaking to PTI, ambassador Garcetti talked about the recent fatal incidents involving Indian students, stressing that his country is “safe.”

“We care so deeply for the well-being of Indian students. We want parents to know that their children are our children when they are in United States," he said.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On