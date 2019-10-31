e-paper
‘There will be political stability in J-K,’ PM Modi assures IAS trainees in Kevadia

Prime minsister Narendra Modi was addressing IAS trainees on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 144th birth anniversary.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia. He also addressed IAS trainees on the occasion.
Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia. He also addressed IAS trainees on the occasion.

“Sardar Patel had shown that to bring a significant change in the life of common man, there should always be the presence of a strong willpower,” said PM Modi as part of his address. news agency ANI quoted PM Modi.

He promised the people of India that there will be political stability in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government will work towards the Union Territories’ development.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 16:51 IST

