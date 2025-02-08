These 10 countries are visa-free for Indian travellers | Check details

Indian passport holders can visit multiple destinations across Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean without a visa. These countries allow travelers to enter with just a valid passport, eliminating the need for lengthy paperwork and approval processes. The Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s 199 passports according to the number of destinations they can access visa-free.(File)

From scenic beaches to bustling cities, visa-free travel offers a hassle-free experience for Indian tourists. The ease of entry makes international trips more convenient, allowing travelers to explore new places without delays.

Here is a list of visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders

Iran: The offers a mix of history, culture, and nature. Indians can visit places include Tehran for modern attractions, Isfahan for Persian architecture, Shiraz for Persepolis, Yazd for desert heritage. Kashan, Tabriz, and Qeshm Island also offer unique experiences.

Jordan: The country offers a blend of history, culture, and nature. Key attractions include Petra’s ancient ruins, Amman’s historic sites, Wadi Rum’s desert landscapes, and the Dead Sea’s therapeutic waters. Jerash, Aqaba, Madaba, and Mount Nebo add to its rich heritage and adventure.

Indonesia: The country is more than just Bali—it’s a diverse paradise with rice terraces, infinity pools, and vibrant cities like Jakarta, Yogyakarta, and Komodo Island. Indians can enjoy visa-free entry for up to 30 days.

Bhutan: The world's happiest country, Bhutan welcomes Indian visitors without a visa. With just a passport or voter ID, travelers can explore monasteries, hike to Tiger’s Nest, and enjoy serene mountain views. However, a daily Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) applies.

Barbados: An ideal sunny getaway for Indians with visa-free entry for up to 90 days. Trvaellers in Barbados can enoy beaches, swim with turtles, indulge in fresh seafood, and experience the warmth of friendly locals.

Jamaica: The birthplace of Bob Marley offers Indians visa-free entry for up to 30 days. With its vibrant atmosphere, you can relax on Seven Mile Beach, hike Dunn's River Falls, and immerse in reggae music.

Serbia: It offers a hassle-free European escape for Indian passport holders with visa-free entry for up to 30 days. People can explore the vibrant streets of Belgrade, enjoy the nightlife, or take a scenic drive to Novi Sad—Europe without the Schengen visa stress.

Fiji: I is the perfect idyllic getaway, offering overwater bungalows, coral reefs, and island-hopping adventures. Indians can stay visa-free for up to 120 days, providing ample time to relax, unwind, and embrace the island lifestyle.

Seychelles: Seychelles offers a Hollywood-style beach escape, with visa-free access for Indian passport holders for up to 90 days. Explore lush jungles, snorkel with sea turtles, or relax with a cocktail by the waves—luxury without the visa hassle.

Mauritius: It offers stunning white beaches, turquoise waters, and breathtaking sunsets, with visa-free entry for Indians for up to 90 days. Swim with dolphins, enjoy Creole cuisine, or relax in a luxury resort—it's a more affordable alternative to the Maldives.