These 5 states account for over 43% of total vaccinations against Covid-19

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have carried out over 43% of the total coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in the nation.

According to the health ministry data till 7 am, out of the 3,33,10,437 Covid-19 jabs administered in the five states, 2,91,54,577 were first doses and 4,155,860 were second doses.

The ministry said that 73,54,244 vaccinations have been carried out in Maharashtra which alone accounts for 9.68% of the total vaccinations in India.

In West Bengal, 59,58,488 vaccinations have been carried out which accounts for 7.84% of the total vaccinations in the country. A total of 64,31,601 vaccinations have been carried out in Rajasthan which accounts for 8.46% of the total vaccinations in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, 66,43,096 vaccinations have been carried out which accounts for 8.74% of the total vaccinations in the nation. A total of 69,23,008 vaccinations have been carried out in Gujarat which alone accounts for 9.11% of the total vaccinations.

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, which took the total Covid-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the health ministry data. India is racing against time to contain a second wave of the coronavirus disease.