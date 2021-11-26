These are the countries India considers as 'at risk' of Covid. Check list

The Union health ministry on Friday included Hong Kong and Israel in the list of the countries which India considers as 'at risk' of Coronavirus. The list now includes European countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. These are the countries where India is not resuming regular international flight operations from December 15.

The aviation ministry on Friday announced the resumption of regular international flight operations starting from December 15. It said if a country is identified as “at-risk” but already has an air bubble agreement with India, then 75 per cent of pre-Covid scheduled international flight operations will resume. If a country on the list does not have an air-bubble agreement with India, then only 50 per cent of the pre-Covid operations will be permitted. For the rest of the countries, the resumption of international flight operations will be 100 per cent.

"The seats under air bubble arrangement which have already been sold by airlines, which are more than the capacity entitlements under bilateral air service agreements available with the airlines, will be allowed to be operated till December 14, 2021," the ministry explained.

People arriving from these "at-risk" countries to India will need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, the health ministry said.

The list of “at risk” countries is regularly updated by the Centre considering the latest development of the Coronavirus situation across the world. While several European countries are witnessing a fresh wave of the pandemic, a new variant believed to be more virulent and immuno-escape has been found in South Africa. Cases of that new variant have been found in Botswana and Hong Kong as well.

