These states record highest and lowest unemployment rates in December

Published on Jan 01, 2023 05:59 PM IST

Haryana recorded the highest unemployment rate at 37.4%, while Odisha recorded the lowest at 0.9% last month. Apart from Haryana, seven more states reported double-digit unemployment rates including Delhi.

A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a storefront.(AFP file)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The latest data on the unemployment rate by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed that India's joblessness rate was recorded at 8.30% in December, the highest in 16 months, as compared to 8.00% in November. While the urban unemployment rate had increased to 10.09% in December from 8.96% in the previous month, the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.44% from 7.55%, the data on the CMIE website showed.

Haryana recorded the highest unemployment rate at 37.4%, while Odisha recorded the lowest at 0.9% last month. Apart from Haryana, seven more states reported double-digit unemployment rates including the national capital.

Top five states with the highest unemployment rates in December:

Haryana37.4
Rajasthan28.5
Delhi20.8
Bihar19.1
Jharkhand18

Top five states with the lowest unemployment rates in December:

Odisha0.9
Gujarat2.3 
Karnataka2.5
Meghalaya2.7
Maharashtra3.1

Mahesh Vyas, managing director of the CMIE, said the rise in the unemployment rate was "not as bad as it may seem,” as it came on top of a healthy increase in the labour participation rate, which shot up to 40.48% in December, the highest in 12 months, Reuters reported. "Most importantly, the employment rate has increased in December to 37.1%, which again is the highest since January 2022," he told Reuters.

The unemployment rate had declined to 7.2% compared to 7.6% in the July-September quarter, according to separate data shared by the state-run National Statistical Office (NSO), released in November, Reuters report added.

