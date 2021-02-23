These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

Several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh amid a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Several states have even imposed fresh restrictions on interstate travel. Most of these restrictions were in place in the middle of 2020 but were gradually eased when the number of Covid-19 cases came down.

Some states now require RT-PCR tests for visitors, especially those who are arriving by air, in an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Here are all the states that need a negative RT-PCR test on or before arrival:

Maharashtra

While travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala, travellers will need a negative RT-PCR test and this is applicable to all travellers irrespective of their mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight. For rail passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before their train.

Karnataka

For travellers from Maharashtra or Kerala, A Covid-19 negative certificate is now mandatory in Karnataka. This is applicable to everyone irrespective of the mode of travel, including private vehicles. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight. For rail passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before their train.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government made the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in these states.

Manipur

The northeastern state has made the Covid-19 test mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. This applies to passengers coming by air and will be in place from February 24.

Assam

All passengers coming into Assam, irrespective of their mode of travel, need to conduct a swab or antigen test on arrival.

Meghalaya

Passengers travelling to the state will either need to present an RT-PCR test (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival) or will have to undergo a test at the airport.

Mizoram

The state also requires a negative Covid-19 report from all passengers. Failure to produce the same will result in the passengers undergoing screening at the entry point with a rapid antigen test.

Odisha

All passengers above the age of 55 years need to present a rapid antigen test on arrival in the state.

Tripura

All passengers need to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival in the state. The test is free of cost.

Jammu & Kashmir

Passengers from all states arriving in Srinagar need to provide a negative RT-PCR test.

Ladakh

A negative Covid-19 report on arrival (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival) is required for all passengers arriving in Ladakh.

Himachal Pradesh

The state does not need the RT-PCR test for passengers but the district of Lahaul and Spiti requires travellers using cabs or private transport, to provide an RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours to 96 hours before entering the valley.