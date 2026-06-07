‘They cannot…’: Nepal minister raises concerns over India-China border trade amid Lipulekh row

Amid the ongoing row over the Lipulekh pass, Nepal's foreign minister Shishir Khanal on Sunday stated that Nepal would like to resolve its border dispute with India through an "open heart." Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Khanal added that Nepal would like to resolve issues with India through diplomacy. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Khanal added that Nepal would like to resolve issues with India through diplomacy.

"We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and with a single, transparent agenda: the economic transformation of Nepal," said Khanal.

These remarks from the Nepalese leader come after Kathmandu raised its concerns regarding the renewal of India and China's ties and trade route.

Last year, India and China announced the resumption of direct flights, visas and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as part of the bid to renew ties.

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However, Nepal, which is landlocked between India and China, raised its objections, particularly against the use of Kalapani and Lipulekh area for the pilgrimage and Indo-China trade .

Speaking to reporters during his India visit, Khanal stated that while the pilgrimage happens through different border points, the key concern is regarding India and China's use of the Kalapani and Lipulekh area.

"Our concerns are with the renewal of the agreement between India and China through the Kalapani and Lipulekh area, where we have said for a very long time that the land belongs to us, and without Nepal's consent, the two countries by themselves cannot make those agreements," said Khanal.