‘They fell one after another’: Curious case of 100 cow-deaths in one night in Vijayawada

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:36 IST

At least 100 cows died at a “Gaushala” (cow shed) at Kothur Tadepalli village on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Friday night, the police said.

Another 25 cows are battling for life and are being treated by veterinary doctors from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. Though the exact cause of the death is yet to be established, doctors suspect the mass deaths could be a result of fodder-contamination led food poisoning.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem by the veterinary department. If it establishes a conspiracy, we shall register a case,” Vijayawada town II inspector of police Mohammad Umar told Hindustan Times.

The Gaushala houses nearly 150 cows rescued from slaughter and some donated by the devotees to Kanaka Durga Temple on the Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada.

The keeper of the cows said the cattle were given fodder at around 7 pm as usual.

“By 9 pm, the cows started to show uneasiness and began to collapse, one after another. I got a call from the watchman at around 9.30 pm, by the time I rushed to the Gaushala, scores of cows were lying dead,” Gaushala committee member Sahu said.

While the police figure is 98, the cow-keepers say 100 cows were dead by 9 am Saturday morning.

The watchman and the caretaker who fed the cows have been detained. CCTV footage is being examined for any suspicious people entering the Gaushala in the preceding days.

This Gaushala was first set up near Kanaka Durga temple in the city and relocated to Kothuru Tadepalli on city outskirts two years ago.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 11:34 IST