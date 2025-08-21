‘They only see potholes in Mumbai, their whole state…’: Raj Thackeray's fresh barb at migrants

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday used potholes to weave an indirect jibe at migrants, saying that “those who come to Mumbai from other states” can only see potholes in the city. File photo: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray addressing a joint rally in Mumbai in June. (@ShivSenaUBT_ X/ANI Photo)(ShivSena - शिवसेना)

"But what they don't see is that their whole state is a hole," he said.

Raj Thackeray made the remark after his meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at latter's official residence in south Mumbai over, as per the MNS chief, civic issues concerning Mumbai and other cities.

The meeting between the MNS boss and the BJP leader came a day after the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, suffered a defeat in the BEST Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society elections, the first time they fought together after their reunion last month.

A joint panel of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS failed to win any of the 21 seats in the polls.

However, Raj Thackeray posted on X that the meeting with the CM was over “traffic problems and parking issues”.

"Cities are growing, new projects are coming up, and the influx of people into cities is not stopping. We are stuck on issues like pigeons and elephants, but we are not paying attention to problems like parking. Traffic congestion is the most serious issue, and there is a need to look at it," Raj Thackeray said.

He said he made a presentation before Fadnavis during which the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) were also present.

Speculation is rife over a possible alliance between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state. The Thackeray cousins shared a political stage in Mumbai last month on the issue of Marathi identity and “imposition” of the Hindi language in the state.

Raj Thackeray blames migrant influx for ‘collapse’ of railway system

Earlier, after a mishap in which four people died after falling off two overcrowded local trains, Raj Thackeray had blamed the influx of migrants for it.

"A flood of people coming to (Mumbai) from outside led to the collapse of the railway system. But everyone is busy campaigning for elections," he said in June this year.

He further said that it is not just the railway system, but also the cities in general which are in a mess. "There are no proper roads, and traffic snarls are a regular feature in several cities including Mumbai and Pune. A fire engine can't reach in time if a blaze breaks out," he added.