‘They want me to go because I fight corruption’: PM Modi says oppn is scared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack on the opposition parties over their attempt to present a united front against the BJP-led NDA government in the upcoming Lok Sabha election saying “they are scared” because “I am fighting corruption”.

Referring to opposition parties’ rally in Kolkata last month, PM Modi said, “This chaiwala has stopped the illegal income of the high and mighty…This is why all kinds of people were taking oath in Kolkata to remove this chowkidar.”

“Look at their photographs…They look so scared,” PM Modi said taking a dig at the opposition leaders, who had attended the United India rally organised by Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in January.

He said, “Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata… They are abusing me because I am working against corruption.”

The prime minister attacked Mamata Banerjee accusing her of preventing the officials of central government agencies from carrying out probe in West Bengal. “Didi, if you have not done anything wrong, why are you scared. What is that you are afraid of,” said PM Modi adding he was made to “sit for nine hours in Delhi” during the UPA rule when the CBI probe cases against him when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“I never attakced agencies…I said you can bring more agencies to probe cases against me…I am honest. I am not scared…But they are so scared that they don’t want the BJP president to land in West Bengal,” said PM Modi.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 15:35 IST