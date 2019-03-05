‘They want to strike at me, but I want to strike at terror’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the opposition on Tuesday and questioned their resolve to take on terrorism.

PM Modi said the opposition a group which has come together only to target him. “The opposition wants to get rid of me. They want to remove Modi, I want to remove corruption. They want to strike Modi, I want to strike terrorism,” Modi said in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The prime minister launched the ‘PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana’ pension scheme for unorganised sector. He said the opposition is restless because he has got rid of the “middleman culture”.

“They (the opposition) are shouting because their shop has shut. So now they are screaming ‘Modi hatao, Modi hatao’ get rid of me. But This chowkidaar stands strong in his resolve,” Modi said.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 13:44 IST