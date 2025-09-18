Delhi Police PCR van kills tea-seller, son makes shocking claims: ‘They were drunk, a girl with them’

A tea seller was killed on Thursday morning after a Delhi Police PCR van rammed into his roadside stall in central Delhi’s Mandir Marg area, officials said. Two police personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident. Police personnel and others stand near a PCR van after it rammed into his roadside stall, killing a 55-year-old tea seller, at Mandir Marg area, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.(PTI)

According to police, the accident occurred when Gangaram was asleep around 5 am. He lived in Delhi with his son, while his wife resides in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. His body has been sent for a postmortem.

Now, the son of the 55-year-old deceased has alleged that the policemen inside the vehicle were drunk and had a girl with them.

He said, “It was around 5 o’clock, there was a police vehicle with 2 people in it, and there was one girl too. They were completely drunk.”

When asked what made him suspect intoxication, he added, “A bottle of alcohol was found in the car… Sir, just smell them, the stench was so strong.”

He further said, “They bring the girl here at the back, it is their hangout spot, they go there every day.”

Medical test ordered, say police

Delhi Police said an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a constable have been suspended following the accident. “A case will be registered and a medical examination of both police personnel will be conducted,” an officer said.

Hukma Ram, Additional DCP of New Delhi, said strict action would follow.

“An unfortunate accident took place here. The police are taking action as per the law. We will provide all possible help to the deceased, and compensation will be provided, we will check CCTVs. Further investigation is underway,” Ram said.

According to officials, the accident occurred when the driver of the PCR van accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to climb the roadside ramp and run over Gangaram.

The accident comes days after the BMW crash in Delhi, where a speeding SUV fatally hit a two-wheeler, killing Navjot Singh (52), a finance ministry deputy secretary. Singh was returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife when the BMW, driven by a woman later arrested, struck his motorcycle.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)