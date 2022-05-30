Home / India News / This Goldy Brar who has photo with Bhagwant Mann says he is not the gangster
This Goldy Brar who has photo with Bhagwant Mann says he is not the gangster

Goldy Brar, who is not gangster Goldy Brar, sent out a message that he will take legal action against those who are circulating his photo claiming to be that of Goldy Brar who is a suspect in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. 
One Goldy Brar from Punjab has issued a statement that he is not gangster Goldy Brar whose name has come up in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.&nbsp;
One Goldy Brar from Punjab has issued a statement that he is not gangster Goldy Brar whose name has come up in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. 
Published on May 30, 2022 01:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A certain Goldy Brar from Punjab has posted a video on Facebook asserting that he is not the gangster Goldy Brar, suspected to be behind the murder of singer-turned-political leader Sidhu Moose Wala. The post comes as Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar came into the news after reportedly taking responsibility for the brutal murder of Moose Wala. This Goldy Brar has a photo with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on his Facebook profile, which went viral on social media after gangster Goldy Brar's name surfaced in connection with the murder of Moose Wala. Also Read: Who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

 

Screenshot of the post made by Jandwala's Goldy Brar.&nbsp;
Screenshot of the post made by Jandwala's Goldy Brar. 

"I am Goldy Brar, son of Rajinder Singh from village Jandwala. My picture is being misused on social media in connection with today's tragic incident of the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. I will take proper legal action against those," this Goldy Brar said.

This Goldy Brar has posted a congratulatory message for Bhagwant Mann as he became the chief minister posting a photo with him. The photo was misused on social media claiming a link between criminal Goldy Brar with Bhagwant Mann, which is false.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on Sunday reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, is known to be involved in multiple criminal cases. A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

A native of Faridkot, gangster Goldy Brar lives in Canada and operates from there. In his purported post, Goldy Brar claimed that the murder is revenge for the murder of Vicky Middukhera, an Akali Dal leader, who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021.

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

sidhu moose wala punjab
