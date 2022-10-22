This is a video from 2001. PM Modi says, 'Brings back many memories'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday retweeted an old video of his speech in Uttarakhand and said it brought back many memories as he was on a tour in the state. The archival video was shared from Modi Archive.

Also Read| Himachal polls: BJP’s list of star campaigners includes PM Modi, Amit Shah, other major leaders

Thank you for sharing this. Brings backs many memories. The resolve is of course the same! https://t.co/dv9k4OCG1Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2022

“As PM Modi today addressed the nation from Mana, Uttarakhand, we present an archival video from 2001 (even before he became Gujarat's Chief Minister) showcasing the same vision he is bringing to life today!” it said. PM Modi acknowledged and retweeted the post.

In the first part of the video, Modi talked about the “Uttranchali or Himalayan identity” stating that people say small states do not have much to offer and businesses have not been established here. He then said that the situation should be changed, and spiritual tourism of the state should be preserved with keeping in mind the modern-day necessities of the youth. The state has a 100 cr market and every person in the country wants to take a holy dive in the Ganga, he said while expressing his vision for the state.

Also Read| Past govts were ashamed of India’s spiritual legacy: PM in Uttarakhand

On Friday, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples and addressed a gathering in Uttarakhand's Mann village on the India-China border. He laid the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects worth ₹3,400 crore. These included ropeway projects between Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib and Gaurikund-Kedarnath. "I appeal to all tourists in the country to spend at least 5 per cent of their travel budget on buying local products," Prime Minister Modi said.