Home / India News / This NGO is working for slum dwellers during Covid-19 lockdown. Here's how you can help

This NGO is working for slum dwellers during Covid-19 lockdown. Here’s how you can help

One of the organisations working to help people during the lockdown is the Humane Universal Good Deeds Network.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A family is seen at their balcony on the third day of national lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus at Khari Baoli in New Delhi on Friday, March 27, 2020.
A family is seen at their balcony on the third day of national lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus at Khari Baoli in New Delhi on Friday, March 27, 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
         
Several non-profit organisations are working across the country to ensure no one sleeps hungry during the 21-day lockdown put in place to ensure the coronavirus disease does not spread.

One of the organisations working to help people during the lockdown is the Humane Universal Good Deeds Network.

According to the network, it works in the area of hunger management to reduce the wastage of food. They distribute excess food from office lunch and weddings and distribute in slum areas.

The network said most of these slum dwellers are struggling for food amid the lockdown. So, it has started a campaign where people can either order the groceries that can be delivered to the slum dwellers or contribute money.

Its said its Hug Pack at Rs 500, which will have 1kg of pulse, flour, oil, sugar and 2kg of rive, can help a family for a week.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country have been forced out of work and have no money to pay for rent and food as the government clamped down several measures in its fight against the coronavirus disease.

There are other such organisations, Goonj, Uday Foundation, Give India, which are working to gather funds and essential items for many such people.

