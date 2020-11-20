e-paper
This village has only one Covid-19 negative man

52-year-old Bhushan Thakur has been strictly following Covid-19 guidelines. He was staying with his family members until their test results came. After that, he has been staying in a separate room and cooking his separate meals.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tourists visit snow-covered fields after snowfall, near Atal Tunnel in Sissu, Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday, November 19.
Tourists visit snow-covered fields after snowfall, near Atal Tunnel in Sissu, Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday, November 19.(PTI)
         

Only a 52-year-old man has tested negative when all residents of this village in Himachal’s Lahaul opted for a mass testing, reports said. Thorang village along the Manali-Leh highway has only 42 residents as many others have migrated to Kullu because of the winter. With travel restrictions being lifted, many tourists are thronging to several locations at Himachal as the government has done away with the requirement of a Covid-19 negative certificate for tourists.

52-year-old Bhushan Thakur has been strictly following Covid-19 guidelines. He was staying with his family members until their test results came. After that, he has been staying in a separate room and cooking his separate meals.

However, the case of Thorang valley indicates at community transmission and a religious gathering held a few days ago is being blamed for this widespread transmission. As of now, entry to Lahaul villages has been barred along with tourist movement to Teling nullah around the north portal of the Rohtang tunnel.

Lahaul-Spiti valley is one of worst-affected districts in Himachal Pradesh,

The state has reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 481, while 796 new cases pushed the tally to 32,198.

