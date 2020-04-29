e-paper
Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19

Satyendar Jain said that the central government has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.(ANI)
         

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that those health centres and hospitals that don’t have the permission to practice plasma therapy should not perform it. Jain said that the central government has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently.

“Those who do not have permission should not practice it. Delhi has permission from the Centre. Only, those who have permission should perform this therapy,” Jain said.

The minister also said that there is no need to hospitalise asymptomatic Covid-19 patients or those with mild symptoms.

“They will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and will be treated at their homes, as per the new protocol,” Jain said.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that currently plasma therapy is at an experimental stage and there is no evidence yet to support that it can be used as a treatment for Covid-19.

It further said the ICMR has launched a national-level study to learn the efficacy of plasma therapy in the treatment of coronavirus and till the apex health research body concludes its study and a robust scientific proof is available, plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose.

“If plasma therapy is not used in a proper manner under proper guidelines, then it can also cause life-threatening complications,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health, said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 tally in the country breached the 31000-mark on Wednesday. India reported a total of 31332 coronavirus cases, Ministry of Health stated. The figure includes 22629 active cases, 7695 patients who have been cured or discharged and over 1000 fatalities. The extended phase of coronavirus lockdown in the country will come to an end on May 3 if not further extended.

