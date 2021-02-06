Thousands defy police orders to throng UP mahapanchayat

Defying the district administration’s orders, thousands of farmers attended a a kisan mahapanchayat at Bhainswal village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Friday to extend support to the ongoing protests against three agriculture laws.

Farmers from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat rode into the venue on their tractors with the Tricolour held high. Slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” rent the air. The meet was attended by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Choudhary, Samajwadi Party leader Sudhir Panwar and representatives of 12 khaps, or clan-based bodies.

“The three contentious bills will destroy farming and was brought only to benefit the corporate,” RLD leader Choudhury said, asking farmers to think of their next generation and stay united. He also thanked people for coming in such large numbers.

The Shamli administration had denied permission for the gathering on Thursday, citing restrictions, Covid-19 protocol and law and order problems.

This was the fifth mahapanchayat in western UP after Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’S emotional appeal for support last week drew thousands to protest sites outside Delhi. The first mahapanchayat was organised in Muzaffarnagar on January 29 followed by similar events at Banjna in Mathura, Baraut in Baghpat and Bijnor.

Pawar said the mahapanchayat was different from previous editions as representatives of 12 khaps, including those from the influential Jat community, shared the dais. “The dais today symbolised the concept of village Swaraj in a true sense, which was once conceptualized by leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh,” said Pawar and added that presence of khaps indicated that the farming community backed the movement.