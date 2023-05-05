Thousands flee violence-hit Manipur, enter Assam's Cachar

In the wake of violence in Manipur, more than 1000 people from the State have entered into Cachar district of Assam to take shelter.

Vandalism and arson occurred in several districts of Manipur as tensions grip amid widespread protests. (ANI)

The Cachar district administration has made all arrangements for the refugees and has provided food and drinking water facilities in various parts of the district.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Cachar Numal Mahatta said that the district administration has made all arrangements for those from Manipur entering into the district.

"More than 1000 people of Manipur have now taken shelter in the district. They are now taking shelter in various parts of the district. We have made all arrangements for them in a few schools and other places in the district. We are monitoring the situation. Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have also supported us. The locals also help the people who come from the violence-hit places of Manipur," Mahatta said.

He further said that the administration are now monitoring the situation.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam.

"I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Chief Minister Sarma said.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

Earlier, the Northeast Frontier Railways cancelled all Manipur-bound trains. "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways have also cancelled the operations of four trains for May 5 and May 6 following violence in the State.

"Manipur state authorities have advised to stop train operations in Manipur due to the prevailing Law and Order situation there. Four trains have been cancelled. The decision was taken initially only for May 5 and 6," the railways said.

Moreover, Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to control the situation after violence erupted broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the chief ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states over the situation in the northeastern state.

