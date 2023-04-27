'Challenge Rahul Gandhi to tweet against Sharad Pawar': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to tweet against Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar after he held a recent meeting with Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani. "Rahul Gandhi tweeted that we are Adani's friends. I don't even know him. Northeast people will take some time to reach Adani, Ambani, Tata. Whatever...we are trying to reach there. But does Rahul Gandhi have the courage, I challenge, to tweet against Sharad Pawar? To ask what Pawarji's relationship is with Adani? So this is the politics of convenience," Himanta Biswa Sarma said at Republic Summit. Himanta Biswa Sarma asked why Rahul Gandhi has not tweeted against Sharad Pawar.

"You tweet something on BJP and Adani but when Gautam Adani goes to Sharad Pawar's house and spends 2-3 hours, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi tweet? I have no problem in Sharad Pawar meeting Adani ji," the Assam CM said.

In a recent tweet, Rahul Gandhi mentioned the name of some ex-Congressmen including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and linked them with Adani as he wrote, "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday." Himanta Biswa Sarma warned of a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for the tweet.

At Republic Summit, Himanta talked about his defamation suit and said he is not even sure whether Rahul Gandhi himself posts these tweets. "A senior Congress leader in Asaam told me that Rahul Gandhi probably does not even know what he tweeted. Someone made him tweet that," Himanta said.

Amid the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Gautam Adani met Sharad Pawar at his residence last Thursday (April 20). Pawar created a ripple as he said in an interview that he does not support the demand for a JPC probe, but clarified later that a Supreme Court committee will be more effective than a JPC.

On opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, Himanta said, "First, Nitish Kumar must think how many seats he has without Tejashwi. Without support, he can't even stand. If they aim to contain BJP within 250 seats in the Lok Sabha, it means they already accepted defeat."

