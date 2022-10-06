Threat call to Ambanis: Accused arrested from Bihar, being brought to Mumbai

The Mumbai Police has arrested an unemployed man, identified as Rakesh Kumar Mishra, from Bihar's Darbhanga in a case related to threat calls to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family. A team is returning to Mumbai along with the accused and further investigation is underway, said the Mumbai Police on Thursday.

"Acting swiftly in the incident of threat calls to Ambani family, a team of Mumbai Police has detained a person from a block in Darbhanga, Bihar at midnight with help of the Bihar Police. A Team is on the way back to Mumbai along with the accused," DCP (Zone II) Neelotpal said.

Mishra has been arrested under sections 506 (2) and 507 of the IPC. He will be produced in court later in the day.

On Wednesday, an unidentified person called on the landline of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai, threatening to blow up the hospital. Additionally, he also issued threats to kill Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta and their son Akash, and blow up the Ambani residence, Antilia, on Altamount Road, Mumbai.

This is the second time the hospital had received threat calls over the last two months. A similar call in August this year was traced to 56-year-old jeweller, Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik; he was arrested from Borivali. The accused had identified himself as Afzal Guru, and claimed that he may cause harm in the next three hours.

Recently, the government had accorded ‘Z+’ security cover to Mukesh Ambani, following a review of threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies. Nita Ambani too has a similar armed cover but of a lower category -- Y+.

After Wednesday’s incident, security outside the hospital and Antilia was beefed up.

The threat call – at 12:57pm -- lasted for around four to five minutes. As soon as the hospital authority informed the police about the call, on instructions of the police, different executives from the hospital continued to speak to the caller to allow police to arrive at a lead on the caller’s location.

The call was made from a mobile number to the hospital’s landline number, available on its website.

Security personnel from Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) involved in Ambani’s security also visited the DB Marg police station on Wednesday and took details of the incident.

